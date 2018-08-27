× New London PD investigating after body was found in water

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water Monday afternoon.

New London Police Department said they were called to a report of a body in the water at the New London State Pier at around 2:30 p.m. Police said while searching the area, they located the body of an adult male in the water.

State Police Troop E took over control of the scene and began the investigation. No other details have been released.

