New London PD investigating after body was found in water
NEW LONDON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water Monday afternoon.
New London Police Department said they were called to a report of a body in the water at the New London State Pier at around 2:30 p.m. Police said while searching the area, they located the body of an adult male in the water.
State Police Troop E took over control of the scene and began the investigation. No other details have been released.
41.355654 -72.099521