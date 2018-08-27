× State Police searching for suspect after fire at Marlborough home

MARLBOROUGH — Two people living at 242 West Rd in Marlborough heard their fire alarm in the middle of the night and made it out safely.

But, that’s where the trouble was.

They are the ones who called 911 after they found a fire burning outside of their home.

State police are investigating how this fire started outside of the house. The town’s fire marshal says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

“There was no fire inside of the house, but there was fire outside of the house,” says Marlborough Fire Marshal, Joe Asklar. “Fires do not start at 2:30 in the morning by themselves outside.”

A robo-call and text went out from State Police, searching for a suspect by the name of Reid Keener who was last seen wearing copper-colored shirt, grey board shorts, and flip-flops. State Police say he is a person of interest in a fire that was set at his parent’s house on West Road. State Police say he has a history of mental illness, but isn’t known to carry weapons.

The fire was contained to the backyard on the left side of the house and there was damage to the siding. There was no damage inside of the house.

The couple living there has been working on the property to start a bed and breakfast in the home.