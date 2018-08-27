× Schools dismissing early due to heat, cooling centers open

HARTFORD — Milford and West Haven schools are dismissing early Tuesday due to the predicted excessive heat.

Another heat wave is in the works Tuesday through Thursday with three days in the 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday is when the sweltering stuff peaks. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s, and the tropical humidity will make it feel like near or over 100 at times during the afternoon.

MIlford Public School released the following on their web site:

“Due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 28, all Milford Public and Parochial schools will have an early dismissal with no afternoon preschool classes scheduled. If you have a child in an after-school program, the childcare program will be closed. All after-school activities/programs, including adult education are canceled. Early dismissal for your school is 2 hours prior to the regular end time.”

The state has also provided a list of cooling centers across the state.