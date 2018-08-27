Stefanowski wins backing of Independent Party

HARTFORD — Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, has secured a second spot on the November general election ballot.

Stefanowski was cross-endorsed Sunday night by the Independent Party of Connecticut.The Madison businessman was among four other candidates seeking the third party’s backing. The list included petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel; Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti; Libertarian candidate Rod Hanscomb; and West Hartford resident Mark Stewart-Greenstein.

The battle was mostly between Stefanowski and Griebel. The Republican received 43 votes, while Griebel secured 14. The others contenders each received a handful of votes.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont will appear twice on the ballot as well. He’s been endorsed by the Working Families Party.