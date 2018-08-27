× This app helps you track the school bus your child is on

HARTFORD — With school back in session, there’s an app that helps parents track the school bus their child is on.

Durham School Services provides bus transportation information of students across the United States.

“With our expertise and nation-wide resources, you will no longer have to worry about: new bus capital, routing issues, bus breakdowns and the recruitment and training of drivers,” said Durham School Services on their website.

As for Connecticut, the app only tracks buses in Milford, Rocky Hill, Stratford and Waterbury.

“Riding the bus to school is a milestone in a child’s life. Young kids eagerly await the time when they are “big enough” to take the bus. Not only are many children fascinated by brightly colored, industrial-sized vehicles – trucks, tractors and fire engines – but riding the bus is also appealing because it’s something a young kid can do to begin experiencing some independence,” said Durham School Services.

You can download the app here.

***Durham School Services has no affiliation with Durham, Connecticut***