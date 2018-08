EAST HARTFORD — A crash has blocked three lanes on Interstate 84 Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near exits 58 and 59 shortly before 1 p.m. A vehicle flipped over on the roadway. Officials said that the injuries were serious.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x58 East Hartford closed for rollover crash with life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 27, 2018

#BREAKING serious crash causing delays on i84 E near exit 58. Can see 1 car heavily damaged @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GCmvR2qMdD — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 27, 2018

