Very warm, humidity rising Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, the humidity combined with a strengthening high pressure system will bring big time heat to the area for the start of the work week. Highs near 90 and brutal humidity will make it feel like 100 outside by Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully, we wont jeopardize any records, but it will still feel like the middle of Summer.

Thursday we will see an end to the heat and the humidity as a cold front moves through we'll keep an eye on this as it could bring some showers and thunderstorms along with it. While not a total washout, you will want to keep the umbrella handy. The front will stall south of Connecticut which will increase the chance of a few showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But no day will be a washout! The weekend will feature lower humidity and some sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave! High: Low 90s.

THURSDAY: Showers, clouds and relief from the humidity. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Chance for some showers. Partly sunny. High: 80s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.