× West Cornwall Covered Bridge to be closed for a month for repairs

WEST CORNWALL – A well known covered bridge in the northwest corner of the state will be closed for a month for repairs.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the West Cornwall Covered Bridge on Route 128 will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from September 4, 2018, through October 2, 2018. Traffic will be detoured twelve miles. CT DOT said the closure is needed as part of the rehabilitation of the bridge structure.

Photos of the bridge appear in many state tourism brochures.

Workers will be replacing the steel bracing members and the timber decking and drainage will be installed at both ends of the bridge. The bulk of the work on the structure will be completed during the scheduled road closure. One-way traffic rules may be in place at times before and after the closing dates.

Work is scheduled to be completed November 10, 2018.