What we know about Jacksonville shooting suspect David Katz

Mass shooting suspect David Katz underwent treatment for psychological and emotional issues, according to his parents’ divorce records obtained Monday by CNN.

Katz attended a tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday for competitive players of Madden, a football video game. He brought a gun into the venue, the GLHF Game Bar, in the back of a pizza restaurant, authorities said. He killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Katz, 24, was at one time placed on an antipsychotic medicine used to treat schizophrenia, to which his father, Richard Katz, objected, saying he “has seen no evidence whatsoever of schizophrenia in David Katz. David seems well aware of reality at all times.” David Katz was also placed on two antidepressants, which his father said at the time “pose significant and unknown risks to the children.”

The 2006 filing was part of a divorce and custody battle that was so acrimonious both parents filed to have a guardian ad litem assigned to David, who was 12 at the time.

The parents disagreed how best to treat David, according to the record, with his mother, Elizabeth Katz, advocating for a psychiatric evaluation and strong medications, and his father wanting David Katz to “attend a support group for middle school students.”

Both Elizabeth and Richard Katz are cooperating with investigators and have told authorities that their son had mental health issues, a source told CNN.

Neither could be reached by CNN for comment.

Here’s what we else we know about David Katz:

— Katz was from Baltimore, Maryland, authorities said.

— Katz “clearly targeted” other gamers when he walked past patrons in other parts of the restaurant and opened fire on his fellow competitive gamers in a back room, Williams said.

— He legally purchased two weapons in Baltimore over the past month; one gun had a laser sight that attached to the weapon, officials said

— Katz carried the two handguns and extra ammunition into the venue, but authorities believe he only fired one handgun in the shooting, Williams said. Authorities are still investigating a possible motive for the shooting.

— Katz had been a student at the University of Maryland, according to university spokeswoman Katie Lawson. He was enrolled in September 2014 and was not registered for classes as of August 26. He did not live on campus.

— He majored in environmental science and technology, the university spokeswoman said.

— The gunman’s father is an employee of NASA, according to an agency spokesperson. Richard Katz, an engineer, works in the Instrument Electronics Development Branch, which is part of the agency’s engineering directorate.

