Arrest made in Marlborough arson

MARLBOROUGH — State police arrested a man in connection with a case of arson that happened early Monday morning.

Around 3:00 AM, crews were called to 242 West Road in Marlborough for a fire. Police said once Troopers and fire personnel arrived on scene, Marlborough Fire Marshal requested the response of the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit.

Police determined that Reid Keener, 27, of Marlborough was a person of interest in the case and worked on locating Keener. He was found around 2:00 PM in a nearby lake with the help of the State Police Aviation Unit, State Police K9 Unit, as well as troopers from Troop K and the Marlborough Fire Dept.

Keener was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation and when he was discharged, he was arrested on an active arrest warrant for his arrest. Keener was held on a $25,000 bond on the arrest warrant from an unrelated incident.

He was charged with Arson, First Degree; Reckless Endangerment, First Degree; and Criminal Mischief, First Degree in connection with the incident at the house on Monday and held on a $500,000.00 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

