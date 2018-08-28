Good Samaritan attempts to help seemingly stranded woman, finds out it’s a set up

BELLEVILLE, MI — A Good Samaritan is placed in a bad situation on a metro Detroit highway. Now, his close call is going viral on social media while also alerting motorists to beware and trust your instincts.

It was around 10 p.m. on Sunday when John Hadyniak, of Belleville, was heading home driving down I-94. When he got near Belleville road, he saw a woman on the side of the road changing a flat tire.

Hadyniak’s first thought was to stop and give her a hand, then his red flag radar lit up like the Fourth of July.

The trunk on the car was closed, said Hadyniak, who is also a mechanic, and he noticed there was no plate on the trunk of the car.

“I noticed that there was no jack and she had a tire iron in her hand,” Hadyniak said. “Things didn’t add up. It was just a bad feeling.”

He listened to that gut feeling and pulled out a flashlight and shined it on the woman.

“I put the flashlight on her when I got out of the car,” he said. “And about 15 feet off the side of the road there was a guy laying in the grass. I hit him with the light. He got up and jumped in the car and took off down I-94”

In that moment, Hadyniak thought of what could have transpired. Those “what ifs” are still swirling around in his head.

“Worse case scenario, I could have got bopped in the head with that, laid dead on the side of the expressway,” he said. “(They could have) robbed me, stole my car – everything. If I wouldn’t have seen him, it would have been bad news.”

Hadyniak posted the phonies foiled plan on Facebook with a warning to folks to be smart and beware. He also contacted the cops and gave them a description of the car – a silver Nissan Sentra.