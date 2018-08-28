× GOP Connecticut governor candidate Stefanowski agrees to 4 debates

HARTFORD — Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for Connecticut governor, is agreeing to four debates this election season.

The Madison businessman announced Monday he’ll participate in the debates planned for Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 18 and Oct. 30.

Missing from the list is a debate planned for Sept. 5. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont last week challenged Stefanowski to participate in the debate planned that evening the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford.

The Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges, which is hosting the event, says they plan to go on with the event as scheduled.

Independent candidate Oz Griebel, who is petitioning to make the ballot, is expected to join Lamont instead.

Lamont and Stefanowski are already sparring before they appear on stage together.

Lamont says Stefanowski’s plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax over eight years is “dishonest” and “irresponsible,” while Stefanowski has accused Lamont of wanting to continue Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s “failed policies.”

FOX61 will not be televising next Wednesday’s debate.