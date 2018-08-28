Heat and humidity continue Tuesday

Here we go again. Another heat wave is in the works Tuesday through Thursday with three days in the 90s (inland).

Tuesday and Wednesday is when the sweltering stuff peaks. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s, and the tropical humidity will make it feel like near or over 100 at times during the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for the entire state with a heat index between 95 and 100. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hartford County where it will "feel like" 100 to 105 degrees.

We will also get close to breaking records on Wednesday, reminding us that summer isn't over yet!

While Thursday will still be hot and humid, a cold front moving through in the afternoon will keep temperatures a bit lower (near 90 degrees instead of mid-upper 90s). Showers and thunderstorms are likely as the front moves through. While it won't be a total wash-out, any storms that develop could bring heavy downpours and the threat for localized flash flooding. There's also a slight chance for severe weather.

After that, the heat breaks Friday with the chance of a few lingering showers.

Clouds will persist into the start of the holiday weekend with an onshore flow. Both Saturday and Sunday looks mostly cloudy. Hopefully we can at least keep the forecast dry but it's a close call.

Temperatures may be able to warm up in time for Labor Day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hot and humid. High: Low-mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. High: mid-upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Still hot and humid, Showers and storms midday/afternoon. Some could be strong. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: Less humid, cooler. High: 70s - near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.