Heat and humidity continues Wednesday

Tuesday was day one of our heat wave. We have two more days to go Wednesday and Thursday before feeling relief by Friday.

The heat wave peaks tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-upper 90s (near record warmth). Tropical humidity will make it feel like near or over 100 at times during the afternoon.

That's why a Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday for the entire state with a heat index between 95 and 100. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hartford County where it will "feel like" 100 to 105 degrees.

While Thursday will still be hot and humid, a cold front moving through in the afternoon will keep temperatures a bit lower (near 90 degrees instead of mid-upper 90s). Showers and thunderstorms are likely midday as the front moves through. They will not be widespread though and most of the day will remain dry. There is a good chance the weather dries out in time for the UCONN Huskies first home game. Fingers crossed!

After that, the heat and humidity breaks Friday. But with the cold front lingering nearby, so will clouds along with a few showers.

Clouds will persist into the start of the holiday weekend with an onshore flow. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower. Sunday looks a little brighter and warmer though as more humid air begins to stream in.

Then temperatures warm up again just in time for Labor Day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. High: mid-upper 90s. Feels like near 100 or 100+

THURSDAY: Still hot and humid, Showers and storms midday/afternoon. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: Less humid, cooler. Mostly cloudy, chance shower or two. High: 70s - near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance shower. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. More humid. High: Near 80.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun & clouds, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

