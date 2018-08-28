Mustapha Heron hosts first annual Stop the Violence tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY – With summer winding down and kids from around the state soon gearing up for a return to school, local basketball standout and current St. John’s guard Mustapha Heron made sure young athletes had one final chance to hit the court before the school bell rings.

Heron, in association with the Mustapha Heron Skills Academy, held the first annual Stop the Violence 14-and-under basketball tournament on Saturday in Waterbury. Games were held throughout the day between two locations, the River-Baldwin Recreation Center and North End Recreation Center.

The tournament featured eight teams from both Connecticut and New York, providing a double elimination format and an underlying message to choose the right path –as shirts labeled “Shoot Hoops Not Guns” could attest.

Heron’s hope is to entice kids at a critical age –those on the verge of high school –to stick to hoops rather than stick to the streets.

The Waterbury native, who recently transferred from Auburn to be closer to home, is currently set to redshirt the 2018-19 season before joining the Red Storm on the court next season. Heron has submitted a request to play immediately with the NCAA, and looks to hear from the organization on their decision sometime in September.