Police issue Silver Alert for elderly man of Glastonbury

Glastonbury police have issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Gerard Gosselin who has been missing since Monday.

Police describe Gosselin as a 5’9″ white male, with grey hair and hazel eyes and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt, black socks and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.