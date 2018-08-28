Schools dismissing early due to heat, cooling centers open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students at several schools across the state were let out of class early because of the high heat and humidity Tuesday.

West Haven schools, issued an early dismissal for the second day of school, Naugatuck schools closed early and Milford ended classes. Those are among several across the state who are trying to cope with the upcoming heat wave.

Wednesday, the humidity continues to peak. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s, and the tropical humidity will make it feel like near or over 100 at times during the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday for the entire state with a heat index between 95 and 100. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hartford County where it will “feel like” 100 to 105 degrees.

