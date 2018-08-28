× Silver Alert issued for two siblings from Enfield

ENFIELD — Enfield Police are looking for two siblings, ages 2 and 4, from Enfield.

Police say they are believed to be with their father who left with them under ‘unusual circumstances’. Police say they are not in any imminent danger, but police just want to do a well-being check. Police say it’s not a custodial issue.

Tobias Lindie, 2, has black hair and brown eyes. He’s 2 feet tall and weighs 27 pounds. He was last seen on Monday, and was wearing a blue shirt.

Eli Lindie 4, has black hair and brown eyes. He’s 2 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen on Monday, and was wearing a navy blue shirt and a diaper.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.