× State lottery on lookout for $2M winner

ROCKY HILL — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket at the Wheels Convenience Store at 2047 Post Road in Fairfield on Friday, according to the CT State Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn were 1 – 6 – 13 – 18 – 49, Mega Ball 8 and Megaplier 2. Of the 7,027 winning tickets sold in Connecticut for that date, one matched all five white ball numbers. Since the player added the Megaplier for an extra $1, their $1,000,000 prize was multiplied to $2,000,000.

Since no tickets matched all of the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday has increased to $134 million.

All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date.

The overall odds of winning a Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24.0. The odds of winning a Mega Millions “Match 5” prize are 1 in 12,607,306. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.