× GoFundMe established for youngster killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD — A GoFundMe has been established for the family of the 6-year-old killed Monday in a crash on I-84.

State police said Jayden Caraballo of East Hartford was killed in the crash on I-84 east near exit 58, was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Police said a Toyota 4Runner driven by Banis Claros was headed east on I-84 when the car veered off the right side of the road, and hit a wooded sound barrier between exits 58 and 59. Claros was taken to Hartford Hospital. Caraballo died on scene.

A GoFundMe page has been established with a goal of $10,000 goal.