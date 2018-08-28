Waterbury police investigating after body of city employee was found inside a home; Man arrested

WATERBURY — Police said they are investigating after they found a dead female inside a home Tuesday morning.

Waterbury Police Department said around 7:45 a.m., they responded to 5 White Rose Avenue on a report of a female party bleeding.

Police said when they arrived, they found 48-year-old Solita Billups dead inside the home. Police said they arrested Christopher Iverson, 49, and charged him with felony murder, murder, attempted murder, home invasion, arson in the first degree and risk of injury.

Billups was an employee at Waterbury City Hall.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, released the following statement:

“The city is in mourning losing one of our cherished employees so tragically. We ask for prayers for Solita Billups and her family.”

Waterbury detectives search two storm/sewer drains during on going homicide investigation on Highland Ave. pic.twitter.com/pS4MbTrftW — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) August 28, 2018

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.