Waterbury police investigating after body of city employee was found inside a home

WATERBURY — Police said they are investigating after they found a dead female inside a home Tuesday morning.

Waterbury Police Department said around 7:45 a.m., they responded to 5 White Rose Avenue on a report of a female party bleeding.

Police said when they arrived, they found 48-year-old Solita Billups dead inside the home. Billups was an employee at Waterbury City Hall.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, released the following statement:

“The city is in mourning losing one of our cherished employees so tragically. We ask for prayers for Solita Billups and her family.”

Waterbury detectives search two storm/sewer drains during on going homicide investigation on Highland Ave. pic.twitter.com/pS4MbTrftW — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) August 28, 2018

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.