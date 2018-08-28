× Waterbury police investigating after body was found inside a home

WATERBURY — Police said they are investigating after they found a dead female inside a home Tuesday morning.

Waterbury Police Department said around 7:45 a.m., they responded to 5 White Rose Avenue on a report of a female party bleeding.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 48-year-old black female dead inside the home.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.