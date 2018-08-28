Windsor Locks PD: Senior caretaker arrested for pushing elderly woman out of wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police said they arrested a caretaker Friday for assaulting an elderly woman in July.

Windsor Locks Police Department said on July 10, they responded to Stonebrook Village on a report of an assault that took place the day before.

Police said the facility was notified of an injury/fall to one of their residents, an 83-year-old female. Police said it was reported that the elderly woman fell out her chair while being pushed down the hallway by her caretaker, Christine Christensen.

Surveillance footage released by Windsor Locks Police Department, shows a woman pushing another woman out of a wheelchair.

Police said the footage shows that the elderly woman was not prepared for the sudden fall as she could not see Christensen behind her and was unable to brace herself, causing injury to the left side of her face and left arm.

Police said medical attention was provided to the elderly woman. Police said Christensen is a contractor hired by family and is not an employee of Stonebrook.

Police added that the family is aware of the incident and is involved in the investigation.

"This department has had a very postie interaction with Stonebrook since their inception and has no record of similar incidents," police said.

Christensen was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, abuse in the third degree and assault of an elderly person in the third degree.