Winning off the field: UConn football expands food options

EAST HARTFORD -- The kickoff is coming, UConn's Football season starts Thursday night.

Before the first snap, the food service staff at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is busy with their game plan and new tastes for the 2018 season.

"We have seven food trucks lined up for opening day," said Charles Tillem, the GM of food service for Spectra Venue Management at Pratt & Whitney Stadium."

Joining other offerings like Bear's BBQ and Roma Pizza, are new additions such as The Whey Station and Two Roads Brewery that now have permanent homes on the concourse.

"We want to create an experience at the stadium and we can do that through our food and beverage offerings," Tillem added.

UConn Football, who has endured back-to-back three win seasons, begins the 2018 campaign with three home games. The Huskies will square off against the University of Central Florida, a team that went 14-0 last year, on Thursday night at 7:05.