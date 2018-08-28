WorkinCT #CTConfident: CT Virtual Golf lets you play all year round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine-year-old Anthony Vasilakos is emerged in a land of virtual reality.

“So these are like little robots. I never knew what they really are,” said Anthony Vasilakos from Watertown.

But he knows how to shoot them to get the high score in this virtual reality game. It’s just one game that can be put on the big screen at CT Virtual Golf in Waterbury.

“You can really see everything around you, and it’s like you’re in the video game,” he said.

Feeling like you’re right there was one of the reasons that owners Anthony DiBona and Vincent Gugliotti opened the place in mid-January.

“Vince and I are avid golfers. We play in the area. We looked for something to do in the winter, and we would go to other places in the state to play, further than this area, and we thought something like this would do well in the Waterbury area,” said Anthony DiBona, Owner CT Virtual Golf.

So that foursomes can come in during the winter or just on a rainy day to play a full round of virtual golf.

“When a shot is hit, there are cameras and sensors at work that determine the ball’s speed, launch angle, trajectory, spin rate. The shot is then displayed on the high definition screen,” said Vincent Gugliotti, Owner CT Virtual Golf.

Each room is equipped with that high-def screen, a computer, Bluetooth speakers, phone chargers and you can close the door for privacy.

“It’s different obviously. You don’t have the smell of the grass in the morning. Obviously there is some give and take with it, but as you can see, it’s fun,” said DiBona.

They say it’s fun for all ages, so while you’re practicing your golf game, your child can be in the next room diving into the world of virtual reality.

Right now CT Virtual Golf is available by appointment only. You can make an appointment online at http://ctvirtualgolf.com/