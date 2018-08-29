Big eats at the Big E – new dishes destined for the fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD — From the people who brought you “fried butter” and the Craz-E-Burger, an expected 1.5 million fair goers are in for more caloric madness in 2018.

The Big E brass and their partner restaurants and vendors rolled out some of their new menu offerings just about three weeks before t he fair begins.

“Food is the new entertainment!” said Gene Cassidy, CEO of the Big E. From a beef slider topped with peanut butter and jelly, to a deep fried Taco Chomper Ball, to the “Messy Magnus” — pulled pork served in an apple fritter, there is no shortage of creativity on the culinary front.

“It’s not like the fair food I grew up with,” Cassidy added, “it’s really interesting.”

Offering up his smashed sliders, Mick Corduff, from the nearby Bud & Burger Pub, said, “food brings everyone together, it’s just comfort.” Serving up their “Sunday Supper” — buns filled with pot roast, mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, melted ale cheese, and sour cream, Patti DiStefano, owner of Captain Nemo’s is making her 42nd appearance at the Big E.

“It’s amazing,” she said, “an amazing place to bring your family, friends and have a great time.”

The Big E runs September 14th – 30th. This year Connecticut Day is on September 19th.