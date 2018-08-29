× Bushnell announces date for ‘Hamilton’ ticket sales

HARTFORD — His name is Alexander Hamilton, and he’s coming to the Bushnell in the award-winning American history musical ‘Hamilton’.

‘Hamilton’ will be playing at the Bushnell starting December 11th through the 30th. Tickets will go on sale starting September 8th!

The Bushnell says there is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $68.50 to $198.50 with a select number of $498.50 premium seats available for all performances (plus applicable service fees). There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances.

‘Hamilton’ is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, ‘Hamilton’ is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

You can get tickets on the Bushnell website.