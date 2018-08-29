× Choate Rosemary Hall fires teacher over misconduct allegations

WALLINGFORD — A Connecticut boarding school has fired a teacher after learning another school where he previously worked had substantiated misconduct allegations against him.

The Record-Journal reports officials at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford announced Wednesday that they fired Oliver Morris after his previous school, the Foote School in New Haven, found and substantiated allegations of “improper conduct.”

Choate Headmaster Alex Curtis says school officials conducted their own investigation after they were contacted by the Foote School, and they found evidence to support the allegations. Curtis says Choate notified the state Department of Children and Families and law enforcement.

Morris could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Curtis did not elaborate on the allegations, but says the school conducted background checks when Morris was hired in 2007.