Construction worker injured after equipment tipped over

DERBY — A construction worker was injured Wednesday morning in Derby when equipment tipped over.

The incident happened at the intersection of Route 34 and Derby-Milford Road. The construction site was part of the revamping of that intersection that began in April.

The equipment was a small compact roller. It landed on the worker’s leg causing serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

There was an oil spill when the incident happened, but there were no issues reported. DEEP was notified but is not responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.