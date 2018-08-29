Court documents reveal different accounts of homicidal altercation in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY — New court documents were released in the murder case against 49-year-old Christopher Iverson.

He is accused of killing 48-year-old Solita Billups, with whom he had a relationship.

The documents reveal that Billups died from multiple stab wounds. Billups was found dead inside her home on White Rose Avenue in Waterbury Tuesday morning. Her 11-year-old son told police he heard his mom crying for help in her bedroom and saw her get stabbed by Iverson.

He allegedly tied the boy to a chair with his karate belt, hit him in the head with a bottle and lit the bed on fire. The boy was able to escape until Billups husband got home and called 911.

According to investigators, Iverson's account of his story changed. Originally saying he was at the Elks Club and went home. But he later admitted he went to Billups home, but said she instigated the fight, allegedly hitting him with a kitchen pan and trying to stab him with a knife.

Iverson said Billups threw a lighter at him and it landed on the bed and caught fire.

We caught up with Iverson’s sister after Thursday’s arraignment.

“They’ve been friends for a long time. It’s just a freak accident. They’ve known each other for 13 years. I’m just saying. We lost two people. We lost Solita because she was like our sister too and we lost my brother. We just have to deal with it and see what happens and give it to God. Understand? Because everybody took a loss. Okay? That’s all I have to say,” said Melody Harrison.

FOX61 has put in a request to obtain the 911 calls and when we get those we will let you hear them. Iverson’s case was continued until September 12th.

His bond was set at $7 million. The judge also issued a protective order to keep him way from the child.

Billups was a secretary at the Waterbury Board of Education.