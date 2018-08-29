× Dairy Queen offers free treats on Labor Day

Summer isn’t letting go any time soon, but Dairy Queen is offering a way to beat the heat!

On Labor Day, Dairy Queen will bring back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard! Fans of the treat can get a free small Blizzard, including Pumpkin Pie, by downloading Dairy Queen’s national mobile app.

Also available starting Labor Day, fans can get a $4 Burger and Blizzard limited time only deal, to pair with their choice of a mini Blizzard!

For more information about the deals, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the Dairy Queen on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow Dairy Queen at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11.5 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.