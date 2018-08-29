Ellington residents fight back over turf field cancellation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON -- There's a turf war going on in Ellington.

Earlier this year Ellington town officials were notified of a proposal to build a $2.6 million astroturf field on the school's high school football field.

The project would strip the soils, add drainage to the land and cover it with synthetic grass. The proposal also calls for permanent lights on the football field as well as the nearby tennis courts.

Alice Mahon is the drum major for the school's marching band and knows how difficult a natural field can be for band members.

"It's really easily dug up and if you step on it enough the lines go away and it just kind of sucks," said Mahon

Other residents feel the turf field would be a big waste of money.

"If you look at South Windsor's field it's all brand new top soil and it's seeded nice. It's beautiful. I don't know why we cant's do it here," said Ellington resident Rick Malone.

It's a divided issue in the community, but an issue residents don't have a say in.

On July 23rd, the town's planning and zoning commission voted to strike down the proposal essentially taking the decision out of voters hands, that is until Cindy Costanzo got involved.

She helped gather signatures on a petition that aims to bring the decision back to residents.

"I think it should be followed through to a referendum so that tax players in face have their opportunity to exercise their responsibility to vote," says Costanzo.

On Thursday, residents will now get a chance to overturn the planning and zoning commission's decision. If 51 percent of Ellington residents vote to overturn the decision, the fate of the field will be in the ballot box.

"The reason why we went with all of these meeting back-to-back and everything else is so we can get it on November's ballot for voting. So everybody can come out and vote for this," said Ellington First Selectman Lori Spielman.

Ellington residents will need to bring a valid ID to the auditorium at Ellington High School on Thursday, August 30th. Once your ID is verified you will get a paper ballot to cast your vote.

