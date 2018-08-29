Humid temps affecting high school sports in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN — Some sports at Xavier High School were still scheduled after school, despite the humid temperatures.

Normally, students would be on the artificial turf, but because of the heat, no one is allowed to practice on the turf till 7 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the school’s headmaster who says football will begin practicing then.

Cross country has been canceled.

There are around 100 athletes practicing Wednesday and the school is in its second week of preseason. No freshman are practicing today.

“Number one trying to reach the kids how to get acclimated in the heat proper hydration they’re just getting into our programs so we thought the safe bet today was just to bring our varsity and junior varsity kids,” said David Eustis, headmaster at Xavier High School.

Part of the school is air conditioned, and the athletic room is air conditioned.

As for tomorrow, around 9 a.m., parents should be updated on whether or not practice will be canceled or modified.