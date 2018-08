× Missing New Fairfield 4-year-old found safe

NEW FAIRFIELD — Police said a missing 4 year-old was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m., troopers from Troop A, New Fairfield PD, State Police K9 teams and DEEP were searching for missing 4 year old Blake Taylor.

He was last seen near 34 Candlewood Rd. in New Fairfield in Candlewood Lake.

MISSING CHILD: Troop A, New Fairfield PD, State Police K9 teams & DEEP searching for missing 4 year old child: Blake Taylor, w/m, 3ft tall, 35lbs w/light brown hair, not believed to be wearing any clothing, last seen near Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield. Call 911 if seen. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 29, 2018