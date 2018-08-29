Hamden police looking for suspects after SUV crashes into house

HAMDEN — Police are looking for suspects after a SUV crashed into a house Wednesday morning.

Police said around 9:10 a.m. crews were called to 83 North Street on the report of a motor vehicle that drove into a house.

Officials said the Ford Escape was stolen in East Haven and fled from the scene of a minor accident in the vicinity of Dixwell Avenue and Arch Street. The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the stolen vehicle, followed closely behind, however was not in pursuit.

Shortly after that crash the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and struck the home on North Street, causing structural damage to the home. Police said the people in the stolen vehicle, a young black male, wearing a gray shirt and a young black female, wearing red scrubs and a backpack, fled on foot towards Warren Street.

K-9 units , were unsuccessful in tracking the suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Falcigno of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 230-4036.