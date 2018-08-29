× West Hartford police investigate early morning burglary

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they’re investigating what looks like a burglary at the intersection of Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police say that an alarm had gone off inside Sam’s Food Store around 3 a.m., and when they arrived, they saw a window that was smashed.

At this time, it’s unknown if anything was stolen.

Police say there was another reported burglary on Flatbush Avenue at a liquor store around 1 a.m., but it’s unknown at this time if that was connected.

This is a developing story.