West Hartford police investigate early morning burglary
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they’re investigating what looks like a burglary at the intersection of Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Police say that an alarm had gone off inside Sam’s Food Store around 3 a.m., and when they arrived, they saw a window that was smashed.
At this time, it’s unknown if anything was stolen.
Police say there was another reported burglary on Flatbush Avenue at a liquor store around 1 a.m., but it’s unknown at this time if that was connected.
This is a developing story.
41.759898 -72.715789