Crews battle house fire in Terryville
TERRYVILLE — An overnight fire heavily damaged a three family home in Terryville.
The fire happened at a home along Eagle Street. All of the floors were occupied with a total of seven people and a couple of dogs. There were no reported injuries.
Fire officials say the call came in around 1:20 a.m.
When the first fire engine arrived on the scene, officials say a power line fell onto the truck, so they had to standby until the power was shut off to the neighborhood.
It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
41.677951 -73.014745