Crews battle house fire in Terryville

TERRYVILLE — An overnight fire heavily damaged a three family home in Terryville.

The fire happened at a home along Eagle Street. All of the floors were occupied with a total of seven people and a couple of dogs. There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the call came in around 1:20 a.m.

When the first fire engine arrived on the scene, officials say a power line fell onto the truck, so they had to standby until the power was shut off to the neighborhood.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.