Daytrippers: Kid City in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN -- When you step into Kid City in Middletown, you need to be ready to explore!

“This is definitely a place where grown ups and kids play together,” says founder and Director Jen Alexander.

The museum is best suited for kids between the ages of 1-7 years of age and has 10 different rooms to discover!

Kids can jump into the land of pretend in a medieval village, a farm, a diner, and even a fishery!

They’ll hit the ground running into a world of imagination across 3 floors of fun.

You can read more about Kid City, and information to plan your visit on their website!