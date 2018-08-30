Driver in New Haven crash gets REALLY lucky

NEW HAVEN — A driver in New Haven should thank his lucky stars Thursday.

The driver who was involved in a crash into the center median on I-91 northbound in the New Haven/North Haven area, between exits 8 and 9. It appears the Chrysler convertible went under the guardrail. The metal guardrail ended up over the passenger compartment.

Despite how bad it looks, we’re told the driver not only survived, but escaped without any injuries. The FOX61 viewer who shared the photo says the driver is the man on the phone.