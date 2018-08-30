× Hamden couple killed in Vermont glider crash

STOWE, Vermont – Police in Vermont say a glider plane crashed Wednesday evening, killing the pilot and his two passengers, a couple from Connecticut.

The passengers were 58-year-old Frank Moroz III and his wife, 56-year-old Suzanne Moroz of Hamden. The pilot was 70-year-old Donald Post of Stowe. The glider was owned by Stowe Soaring, a business that operates from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport. The plane crashed near the summit of Sterling Mountain.

According to Vermont State Police, a tow plane with the glider attached departed from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The glider disconnected over Spruce Peak about 20 minutes later.

The glider was reported missing at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday. Morrisville and Stowe police departments, along with the Vermont State Police, established a command post at the airport and begin a search. About 5:30 p.m. the crew of an aircraft launched from the airport located what appeared to be the glider approximately 1,000 feet from the summit of Sterling Mountain. Crews reached the plane about 9:30 p.m. and found no one had survived.

This morning crews began bringing the bodies down from Sterling Mountain, a process expected to take several hours. The crash site is remote and wooded, about a mile from the nearest trailhead and 1,500 feet higher in elevation. Once the bodies are recovered, they will be transported to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. Post was known as an experienced pilot.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, 802 878-7111.

NTSB investigating today’s crash of Schweizer SGS 2-32 Glider in Morrisville, VT. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 30, 2018