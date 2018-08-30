Heat, humidity stick around for Thursday, chance of showers & storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our heat wave continues for one more day! Whiletoday will still be hot and humid, a cold front moving through in the afternoon will keep temperatures a bit lower (near 90 degrees instead of mid-upper 90s). There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon but most locations stay dry. This is great news for the first UConn home game of the season tomorrow night!

After that, the heat and humidity breaks Friday - Saturday. But with the cold front lingering nearby, clouds and showers will linger too.

Clouds will persist into the start of the holiday weekend with an onshore flow. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower. Sunday looks a little brighter and warmer though as more humid air begins to stream in.

Then temperatures HEAT UP again just in time for Labor Day. In fact it looks like yet another heat wave is on the way for next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Still hot and humid, chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: Less humid, cooler. Mostly cloudy, chance shower or two. High: 70s - near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance shower. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. More humid. Chance isolated shower. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun & clouds, warm and humid. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

