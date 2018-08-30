× Man charged with threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe over Trump editorials

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has set bond at $50,000 for a man charged with threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe.

Magistrate Judge Paul Abrams set the bond during a court appearance by 68-year-old Robert Chain. He was arrested Thursday at his home in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Prosecutor Matt Rosenbaum argued for Chain to remain in custody, saying he’s a danger to the community, though adding there’s no evidence Chain was planning to travel to Boston. He says 20 guns were seized during the search of Chain’s home but didn’t indicate whether any of them are believed illegally owned.

Defense attorney Andre Townsend argued for Chain to be released, saying he has no criminal record and isn’t a flight risk.

Authorities say Chain threatened the Globe in retaliation for its coordination of a series of editorials condemning President Donald Trump’s suggestion that journalists are “the enemy of the people.”

Chain said in a declaration filed in the case that he hadn't worked since 1989 and was receiving Social Security benefits. He said he had a heart attack in 2005 and had continuing health issues.

Neighbor Tim McGowan said he was awoken at 6 a.m. Thursday by three loud bangs as police raided Chain’s house. McGowan says about 30 heavily armed officers and a tank-like vehicle were outside and Chain eventually emerged in handcuffs wearing only boxer shorts. McGowan says Chain could frequently be heard yelling at his television during sporting events. McGowan says he can’t imagine Chain following through on threats, but can imagine him making them because he was a “big mouth.”