New 'Cyborg' ride coming to Six Flags New England in 2019

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England announced Thursday a thrilling new attraction, inspired by another DC Comics super hero, that will debut in 2019.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and Cyborg is a groundbreaking, new attraction that delivers an immersive dark ride experience with incredible special effects,” said Park President Pete Carmichael in a statement. “Our DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add this action-packed ride bearing Cyborg’s name to an already epic lineup of DC Super Hero and Super-Villain attractions in our DC Super Hero Adventures area.”

The CYBORG attraction is an extreme new dark ride experience, according to the park. Cyborg invites guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to witness a new technological device when the sentient cybernetic system called THE GRID hacks into the mainframe and takes control of the entire lab. Riders find themselves caught up in the battle, spinning and whirling mercilessly through the air, while Cyborg wrestles to regain control of the enormous machine.

