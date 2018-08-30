× North Haven police searching for man who crawled into occupied stall in woman’s bathroom

NORTH HAVEN — Police searching for a man accused of crawling into a stall in a women’s bathroom Thursday.

This happened at the BJ’s Wholesale Club store in North Haven.

North Haven police released this photo taken from a security camera. They say a woman was in the bathroom, when a man crawled under her stall.

The victim screamed and scared the man away.

It’s tough to make out, but if you recognize the man in this photo, you’re urged to call police.