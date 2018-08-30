× One dead in Suffield motorcycle crash

SUFFIELD — One person has died as a result of a crash in Suffield Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 399 Warnertown Road for a motorcycle crash around 1 p.m. A motorcycle had been found in the tobacco field nearby. The operator was presumed dead on the scene. Police believe that the bike’s operator was traveling southbound on Warnertown Road when the motorcycle left the roadway.

Police said Warnertown Road from Mountain Road to the Southwick town line is closed for several hours.

Traffic Advisory: Road Closed Warnertown Road is closed from Mountain Road to the Southwick, MA town line due to an active police investigation of a collision. Expect this road to be closed for several hours. Please find alternate north/south routes. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Kn2mflH75H — Suffield CT Police (@SuffieldPolice) August 30, 2018