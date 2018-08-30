Bomb squad called to Meriden school due to suspicious package, shelter-in-place implemented

MERIDEN — The Meriden Police Department said a shelter-in-place has been implemented at Israel Putnam School in Meriden due to an active crime scene.

Police and fire departments are on the scene investigating a suspicious package. Parker Avenue and Markham Place around the school are closed.

Meriden Police did a reverse 911 to alert people in the neighborhood to what was going on.

Connecticut State Police and the bomb squad are also on the scene. The elementary school is open but only one entrance to the school is open.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update the story. Traffic is being impacted, as well.

Spoke to a mother who said she was told she could take her kids home if she wanted to as Israel Putnam School under shelter in place after suspicious package was found. Meriden Police, State Police and bomb squad on scene. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Mof4ikVofL — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) August 30, 2018

Perimeter is being set confirmed one pressure cooker has been found students are being allowed to enter school through main entrance Parker Ave is #Closed #Meriden pic.twitter.com/qnjzmAo6LW — Chris (@DetCTchris) August 30, 2018