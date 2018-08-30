Special meeting held to vote on artificial field in Ellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON - Earlier this summer, Ellington's planning and zoning decided that making improvements, installing lights and artificial turf to fields and tennis courts at Ellington High School, would not be voted upon by residents on the ballot in November.

After hearing the news, residents decided to start a petition to overturn the commission's decision.

On Thursday, there was a special town meeting at Ellington High School where there was a vote to go forward with the petition and allow residents to vote in November.

That vote passed 300 to 207 allowing the residents to decide whether or not the projects should be done or not. The project would install lights at the tennis courts, replace the grass football field with AstroTurf and install drainage on the field as well.

The total cost is $2.6 million, the town has received $1 million in aid so if the vote passes in November to go forward with the project, it would cost the town $1.6 million.

41.917283 -72.458236