× State Police investigating untimely death near I-395

THOMPSON — The Connecticut State Police Department is investigating what they are calling an untimely death Thursday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. , Connecticut State Police went to I-395 north, in the vicinity of Exit 99 in Thompson, to investigate a report of a dead body.

Police called their investigation “an untimely death” and said it appears non-criminal at this time.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.