State police prepare for Labor Day traffic

HARTFORD -- The summer season got off to a busy start, and officials are preparing for it to be busy at the end.

According to AAA, Memorial Day weekend and July 4th weekend experienced a record number of travelers in 2018. Now, with Labor Day weekend upon us, Connecticut roads are expected to have a record number of travelers again. With that, the Connecticut State Police have a message for those motorists:

Millions of drivers are expected to travel across the United States this upcoming Labor Day Weekend, with the vast majority of them traveling by car. Connecticut State Troopers want to remind motorists to expect heavy traffic, exercise caution, allow extra time to reach their destination, don’t text and drive, set GPS destinations prior to traveling and use a hands-free device when talking on your cellphone/mobile device while operating a vehicle.

Connecticut State Troopers will be concentrating their enforcement efforts on drunk driving, speeding, seatbelt violations, and distracted driving during the entire Labor Day Weekend, beginning August 30 through September 3. These dangerous driving behaviors claim the lives of motorists, passengers and pedestrians every year.

Troopers will utilize both traditional and nontraditional state police vehicles on the roads searching for reckless and intoxicated drivers. Troopers will man sobriety checkpoints, increase roving patrols and utilize the State Police Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit (BAT Mobile).”